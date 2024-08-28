PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 812.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

