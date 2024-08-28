Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.38

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 71351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.