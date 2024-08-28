Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
About Permanent TSB Group
