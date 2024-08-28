Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.