Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $522.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.57.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.