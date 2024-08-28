Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE PET traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,432. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of C$23.52 and a twelve month high of C$32.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

