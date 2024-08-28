Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 4.5%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 187,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,640,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,953,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,179 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

