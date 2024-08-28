Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.02. 4,160,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 38,520,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 181,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

