Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.2% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 68.9% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

