Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,308,000 after acquiring an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after buying an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.