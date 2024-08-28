Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.45

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 33303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

