PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.90

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 3592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,414.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

