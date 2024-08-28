Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $879.21. 1,305,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,249. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $788.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

