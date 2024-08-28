Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

