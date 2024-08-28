Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the July 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Piraeus Financial stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Piraeus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

