Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PZA traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.91. 8,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.46. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$12.78 and a one year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

