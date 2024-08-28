Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,669.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,669 ($35.20) and last traded at GBX 2,660 ($35.08), with a volume of 137066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,642 ($34.84).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Plus500 from GBX 2,300 ($30.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,332.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Plus500’s payout ratio is currently 2,633.74%.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

