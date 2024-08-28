Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Lowered to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

