Ponke (PONKE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $139.92 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Ponke has a total market cap of $139.92 million and $13.93 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ponke token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke was first traded on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,543,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,543,971.2275 with 555,544,226 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.28632639 USD and is down -13.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $13,637,721.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

