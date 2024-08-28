Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 558,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,112,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,557,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $17,460,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

