Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.00

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.00 and last traded at $116.93, with a volume of 8193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

