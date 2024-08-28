Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

