Presidio Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,640,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,090,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

