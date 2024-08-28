Presidio Capital Management LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 437 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,016.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 56,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $20.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $888.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,828. The stock has a market cap of $393.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $852.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $534.34 and a one year high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

