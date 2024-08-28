Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 16th

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMZ shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

