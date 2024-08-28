Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.52

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 24230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

