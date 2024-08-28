Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 131.4% in August

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the July 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 109,730 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:USMC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. 24,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

