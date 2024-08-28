Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys 112,419 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,061.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 2.0% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

IBIT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. 17,981,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,154,324. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.