Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,741 Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVMC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. 5,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,617. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

