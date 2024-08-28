PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.85

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 37591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

PROG Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.09.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in PROG by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PROG by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

