ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Michele Vion Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,889.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Vion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $879.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $361.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,439,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 214.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro



ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

