ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $30.97. 602,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,939,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.