ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $38.23

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.23, but opened at $36.79. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 470,700 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.