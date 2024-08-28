Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.31

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 93131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTGX. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,650. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

