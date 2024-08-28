PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up to $34.15

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $35.45. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 59,870 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.65.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

