PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CAO Lisa Gimbel Sells 2,397 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,743.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,956 shares in the company, valued at $54,038.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Lisa Gimbel sold 900 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $14,247.00.

PubMatic Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.93 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.