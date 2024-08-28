PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CAO Lisa Gimbel Sells 2,397 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,743.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,956 shares in the company, valued at $54,038.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Lisa Gimbel sold 900 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $14,247.00.
PubMatic Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.93 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
