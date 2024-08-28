PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.00

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $135.02, with a volume of 112524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

