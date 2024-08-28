PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PCTTW remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.48.
About PureCycle Technologies
