PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCTTW remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

