PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $22.45

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $23.06. PureTech Health shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 2,101 shares.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
