Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,889. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

