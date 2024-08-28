Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Issued By Roth Capital

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IDR stock opened at €12.05 ($13.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 million, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12-month low of €4.48 ($4.98) and a 12-month high of €12.16 ($13.51).

In other news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of €10.03 ($11.14), for a total value of €60,962.34 ($67,735.93). Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately €1,262,556.34 ($1,402,840.38). The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

