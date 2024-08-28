Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Lifted by Analyst

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for ResMed in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $242.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,931 shares of company stock worth $20,326,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,195 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

