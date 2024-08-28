Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Nordson stock opened at $255.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Nordson by 1,579.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after acquiring an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after acquiring an additional 193,421 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,044,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 174,330 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

