QMMM Holdings Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 28th (NASDAQ:QMMM)

QMMM’s (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 28th. QMMM had issued 2,150,000 shares in its IPO on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $8,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMMM opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. QMMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability under the law of the Cayman Islands. Our Ordinary Shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong.

