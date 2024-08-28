QMMM Holdings Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 28th (NASDAQ:QMMM)

QMMM’s (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 28th. QMMM had issued 2,150,000 shares in its IPO on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $8,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
QMMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QMMM opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. QMMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.
QMMM Company Profile
