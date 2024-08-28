QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,656.38 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $160,375.50 and approximately $4,656.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,091.70 or 1.00057535 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00193333 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,845.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.