Qubic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $183.14 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Qubic has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qubic has a total market cap of $183.14 million and $1.43 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 110,929,085,171,920 coins and its circulating supply is 108,938,571,348,265 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 110,929,085,171,920 with 108,938,571,348,265 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000167 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,360,910.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

