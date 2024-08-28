Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

DGX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 191,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,952. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.41.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

