QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Brian C. Faith Sells 27,866 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $246,056.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

QuickLogic Price Performance

QuickLogic stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33 and a beta of 1.63. QuickLogic Co. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. QuickLogic had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 918.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

