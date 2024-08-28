Quilter plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of QLT stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 142.10 ($1.87). 312,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 75.05 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.98).

Several research firms have weighed in on QLT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

