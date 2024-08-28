Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.97. 92,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,824. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

