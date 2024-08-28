Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,177,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.92. The company had a trading volume of 148,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $198.67 and a one year high of $279.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

